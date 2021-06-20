Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/ARPITA/HINAKHAN Happy Father's Day 2021: How Bollywood celebrities are wishing their real-life superheroes on social media

Happy Father's Day 2021: It's time for yet another important day after Mother's Day. It is the day when we need to feel our fathers feel important. Be it preparing a special dish for them or gifting them what they need, people celebrate the occasion in their own ways. Just like us, Bollywood stars too express their love and admiration for their fathers and make the best use of social media to express the same. From legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to the young actor Ananya Panday, from TV actress Hina Khan to Arpita Khan Sharma, a host of stars from the film fraternity are celebrating the day in their own ways, extending some special words for their fathers.

Here's how these celebrities wished their fathers and celebrate the spirit of the day!