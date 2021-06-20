Sunday, June 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Father's Day 2021: How Bollywood celebrities are wishing their real-life superheroes on social media
Live now

Happy Father's Day 2021: How Bollywood celebrities are wishing their real-life superheroes on social media

It's Father's Day today and we just can't wait to see how our favourite Bollywood celebrities are wishing their dads on the special occasion. Social media is definitely a blessing during these hard times as people including our favourite stars pour in wishes on various platforms during different events. Today, as well, many celebrities from both the film as well as the Television industry shared special wishes for their real-life superheroes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2021 10:38 IST
Happy Father's Day 2021: How Bollywood celebrities are wishing their real-life superheroes on social
Image Source : INSTA/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/ARPITA/HINAKHAN

Happy Father's Day 2021: How Bollywood celebrities are wishing their real-life superheroes on social media

Happy Father's Day 2021: It's time for yet another important day after Mother's Day. It is the day when we need to feel our fathers feel important. Be it preparing a special dish for them or gifting them what they need, people celebrate the occasion in their own ways. Just like us, Bollywood stars too express their love and admiration for their fathers and make the best use of social media to express the same. From legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to the young actor Ananya Panday, from TV actress Hina Khan to Arpita Khan Sharma, a host of stars from the film fraternity are celebrating the day in their own ways, extending some special words for their fathers.

Here's how these celebrities wished their fathers and celebrate the spirit of the day!

 

Live updates :Happy Father's Day 2021 Celeb Wishes

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 20, 2021 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Johnny Lever's daughter wishes Father's Day

    Sharing the picture, Jamie wrote, "Every time he’d catch us watching his scenes on TV he would ask us.. ‘Beta are you proud of me?’ And now all I want to do is make him proud of me Oh n don’t miss my Granddad’s photo! #Happyfathersday."

  • Jun 20, 2021 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of his dog boy

    Captioning the picture, VD wrote, "My beautiful boy JOEY."

  • Jun 20, 2021 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ayushmann Khurrana's heartfelt message on Father's Day 2021

    Ayushmann put out two throwback monochromatic pictures on his Instagram handle which were captured when his father was young. The first picture sees senior Khurana singing for school kids while the second snap sees toddler Ayushmann with his dad. Along with the pictures, Ayushmann penned a contemplative note devoted to his father. Delineating deep thoughts in the caption, he wrote, "Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati."

    Pouring out the love for her father in the form of words, the actor continued by adding, "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology." The 'Bala' actor further credited his father for the double Ns and double Rs in his name and wrote, "At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana."

  • Jun 20, 2021 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Soha Ali Khan shares adorable video of dotting daddy-daughter duo

    Alongside the video, she wrote, "not just on Father’s Day ! #sundayrituals #happyfathersday @kunalkemmu."

  • Jun 20, 2021 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Happy Father's Day daddy Kamal Haasan, from daughter Shruti

    Shruti shared an adorable Father's Day wish for Kamal Haasan and wrote, "You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest."

  • Jun 20, 2021 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Suniel Shetty's post with daughter

    Taking to the photo-sharing application, Suniel Shetty wrote, "I remember the day Tia came to me, and said she wanted to be an actor. We were in America at the time, to check out some colleges for her further education. She assumed I wouldn’t be too happy with her decision. But, for me, the most important thing was & has remained, her happiness. That day, she smiled knowing she had my blessings! I’m so proud of the self-assured & graceful woman she’s grown up to be, and all the choices she’s made. And, she is my best friend!"

  • Jun 20, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ayesha Shroff treats everyone with adorable throwback picture

    Sharing an old picture with daddy Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger, Ayesha wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the besssssst dad in the World!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff."

  • Jun 20, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pooja Batra on Father's Day: Thank you for being in my life everyday

    Sharing an adorable post, Pooja wrote, "#HappyFathersDay to all wonderful Dad’s out there. Thank you Papa for being in my life everyday with your love and guidance. I love you And to my amazing Father in Law, you are the sweetest Pa in law. So blessed to have you both."

  • Jun 20, 2021 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arpita Khan Sharma's wish on Father's Day

    On the occasion of Father's Day 2021, Arpita Khan Sharma shared an adorable birthday wish for Aayush Sharma from Ahil and Ayat's side. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Dearest Papi, @aaysharma You will always be our Power-Ranger, our Knight,our Optimus Prime. We love you very much Soldier.
    Happy Father’s Day SUPERDAD Hala hala hala ! Love you forever, Ahil & Ayat."

  • Jun 20, 2021 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Urvashi Rautela: When I am at my best, I am my father's daughter

    Actress Urvashi Rautela says her father Manvar Singh taught her the importance of valuing oneself. "When I'm at my best, I am my father's daughter. It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me that I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life," Urvashi tells IANS. On celebrating Father's Day, she says: "I will be celebrating Father's Day with close ones only. It will be a memorable day for him. I am a daughter of a proud father, my father taught me to value myself."

  • Jun 20, 2021 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hina Khan's emotional note for late father

    Taking to Instagram, TV actress Hina Khan shared a heart-wrenching post for her father who passed away recently. She wrote, "Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly)..June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad..We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided..
    whyyyy??? Miss you Happy Fathers Day Daddy I love you."

Top News

Latest News

X