Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani, mother Ayesha wish the Baaghi 3 actor with adorable messages

It is a wonderful feeling when you are wished 'Happy Birthday' from your friends, family and closed ones and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is sailing in the same boat. The Heropanti actor has turned 30 on Monday, March 2nd and wishes are pouring in from everywhere. Just recently his mother Ayesh Shroff took to social media to wish son on his special day and now it's the turn of his 'close friend' who is also alleged to be his girlfriend Disha Patani's turn to wish the star. Both the special ladies of his life gave Tiger's fans an insight into his old photo and video and they shared some throwback posts for the Baaghi star.

Sharing an old video which also happens to be their first together, Disha wrote alongside, "This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff."

His mother shared a childhood photo and wrote along with it, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with." Have a look at the same:

On the professional front, Tiger will next be seen in Baaghi 3 which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in crucial roles. The film is all set to roll on the silver screens on March 6, 2020. Tiger's first look from Heropanti 2 has been recently unveiled.

