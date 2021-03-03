Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTAGRAM-SHRADDHAKAPOOR Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Rare childhood pictures of the bubbly actress that are too adorable for words

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday today ie March 3. Born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, the bubby actress stepped into the world of acting with the 2011 film Teen Patti that featuring Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Hollywood star Ben Kingsley. She went on to play the lead role in her next release Luv Ka The End. However, it was only after Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 in which Shraddha shared the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur that she became a household name. Known for her perfect girl next door image, Shraddha is in no mood to look back as she has already featured in a number of hit films like Ek Villian, Haider, Saaho with Prabhas amongst others.

On Shraddha's special day, let's look back at some of her adorable childhood pictures that you probably haven't seen!

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rare childhood pictures of Shraddha Kapoor

Not just acting, but Shraddha has even swayed away many with her melodious voice. She has sung for many of her films and it won't be to say that she is blessed with a beautiful voice.

If you thought that's enough, them probably you are wrong! The list of talents that Shraddha has is endless and one amongst those is the exceptional dance skills. The same she showcased in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2 in which she shared the screen with amazing dancers like Dharmesh, Raghav and mesmerised everyone.

On the professional front, Shraddha will next be seen playing the lead role in Naagin triology and also opposite Ranbir Kapoor in an untitled film directed by Luvv Ranjan.