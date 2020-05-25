Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Ananya, Sonam to Manish Malhotra, celebs pour in wishes for the filmmaker

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 48th birthday on May 25 which also marks the festival of Eid. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name is Khan, the quintessential king of glamour and candyfloss romance has given some worthy pieces to the Bollywood cinema. Not only this, he is also the one who has given the big Bollywood break to many talented actors out there. His birthday fell during the coronavirus lockdown which obviously means there would be no big B'town party today but this hasn't stop celebrities from pouring birthday wishes for the director who is these days quarantining with his two adorable kids-Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. Actresses Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were the first ones to wish the star.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared birthday wishes for KJo. Sonam while sharing a throwback photo wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!"

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya was launched by Johar through the film 'Student Of The Year 2.' The Bollywood beauty posted a quirky and sweet note for Karan on his birthday. Taking to Instagram she shared a throwback photo with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday. To the best of the best @karanjohar. Love u loads."

Ace designer Manish Malhotra who also happens to be a close friend of Karan wished him by writing a long post which read, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always #friendsforever."

Next, the birthday wish came in from ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani who shared a throwback photo with Karan Johar and wrote alongside, "Happy Happy Birthday Karan @karanjohar . Lots of Love."

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

