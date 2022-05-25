Hansal Mehta ties the knot to his longtime partner Safeena Husain after 17 years in impromptu ceremony | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSAL MEHTA Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta had tied the knot to his longtime partner Safeena Husain. The filmmaker who's known for films like Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta among others shared the news on social media along with pictures of the intimate ceremony. He also shared that while the ceremony was impromptu and unplanned, their vows were truthful. He concluded his note on a positive note saying "love prevails over all else. And it has…"

"So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has," the full caption read.

The comment section of the post is filled with congratulatory messages from Hansal Mehta's family, friends and colleagues in Bollywood. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who appeared in Mehta's directorial Shahid, reacted to the photos writing, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both."

Manoj Bajpayee, who has collaborated with Mehta for films like, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Aligarh, commented, "Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies."

Pratik Gandhi, who shot to fame with Mehta's much popular and loved series Scam 1992 too had a special message for the couple. "This is lovely. Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me heard looks," he wrote.

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor, actors Mahhi Vij, Rohit Roy, Huma Quereshi and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj too wished the newlyweds.