Guess what's mommy Anushka Sharma's 'current favourite accessory?'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli recently became proud parents to a baby girl whom they've named Vamika. The announcement of the good news was made on the social media after which the couple also shared a glimpse of their daughter. Well now, there's yet another post made by the new mommy on Instagram. The latest picture was a mirror selfie in which the actress can be seen pouting and wearing her current favourite accessory which happens to be none other than a 'burp cloth.' She was seen wearing a black T-shirt and leggings with a white and grey burp cloth.

Anushka's picture also gave a glimpse of her beautiful home as it showed the peach wall having large tropical trees painted on it. Apart from this, one can spot two plush, velvet, jewel-toned couches and a big fiddle leaf fig. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Current favourite accessory - Burp Cloth."

While introducing her fans with her daughter Vamika, she wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Meanwhile, daddy Kohli on the birth of his baby wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

The couple after dating for a few years got hitched in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' that also featured Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif.