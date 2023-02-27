Gautami Patil's private video while changing clothes LEAKED; police registers case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gautami Patil's private video while changing clothes LEAKED

A video of popular Lavani dancer Gautami Patil has gone viral on social media. While Gautami was changing clothes at an event, a video of her was secretly recorded and leaked on the internet. The dancer lodged a complaint with the police. State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar tweeted after a case was registered in this matter.

"It has come to light that a private video of Lavani artiste Gautami Patil's changing room was secretly filmed and circulated on social media. It is reported that a complaint has been registered in this regard at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, Pune. Overall, the rate of cyber crimes against women is increasing day by day." Rupali Chakankar said in a tweet that if a special task force is formed and a strict action campaign is carried out to prevent this type of crime, the criminals will be deterred.

"The Commission for Women has informed the Cyber ​​Department, Inspector General of Police through a letter that they should announce an action program to prevent cyber crimes against women," she also added.

Meanwhile, there was a huge ruckus at dancer Gautami Patil's show in Mumbai last week. As soon as the program started, many spectators started blowing money, seeing which Gautami stopped the dance. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd of people creating a ruckus.

The dancer was taken out amidst tight police security in view of the uproar by the spectators after the police lathi-charged. The dancer had to leave the function in the middle as people started trying to misbehave on the stage.

