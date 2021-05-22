Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Gauri Khan's heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan as she turns 21

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has turned 21 today. The star kid is very active on social media and keeps treating her followers with exciting looks and pictures. On Saturday, mother Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of Suhana and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish. Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always." The picture shows Suhana posing in a black and white polka dot dress.

Many Bollywood celebrities extended their birthday wishes as soon as Gauri Khan dropped the post. Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Su." Neelam Kothari commented, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Sanjay Kapoor said, "Happy birthday."

Suhana Khan is in New York where she is completing her studies. She is studying filmmaker. Last year, the diva celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with her family at home due to Covid19 lockdown. He had received a cute birthday card from baby brother AbRam. The little munchkin gave a handmade card to her. "You are the best sister in the world," AbRam wrote in the card. She shared the photos from her birthday and wrote, "I'm gonna be 30 in ten years."

On the other hand, while Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has already featured in short film called The Grey Part Of Blue. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director had written, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”