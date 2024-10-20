Gaurav Taneja shares Ritu Rathi's Karwa Chauth mehendi video, ends divorce rumours; netizens call it PR stunt

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Gaurav Taneja shares Ritu Rathee's Karwa Chauth video

Famous YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathi were in the news for a long time regarding their personal life. Their divorce rumours had taken over social media ever since a video of Ritu went viral on social media. The couple have not yet addressed the divorce rumours but Gaurav did admit that there's trouble in the paradise. Now the former Pilot and YouTuber has shared a Karwa Chauth post on social media dismissing the news of the divorce from his wife Ritu.

How did the rumour start?

Some time ago a video of Ritu Rathi went viral in which she was seen crying in front of a religious guru of Vrindavan and talking about betrayal and insult in marriage. As soon as the video went viral, people started speculating that perhaps Gaurav and Ritu had separated. However, now Gaurav has denied the news of the divorce.

Full stop on divorce

On October 19, Gaurav Taneja shared a picture with wife Ritu on his Instagram account. In the photo, both are posing sitting in the car. With this photo, Gaurav has accepted that there was a bad phase in his and Ritu's relationship, which has now passed. Gaurav wrote, "For all the people reading this, your parents must have also gone through some difficult times in their marriage and maybe they have not even told you (close family) about this. The message is clear, when your parents did not interfere in your relationship, then how can we interfere? Every sensible person will understand this."

Ritu Rathi's Karva Chauth video

After ending the rift with Gaurav Taneja, Ritu has kept a fast on Karva Chauth today. On October 20, Gaurav shared a video on Instagram, in which Ritu is seen applying mehndi. In the video, he says that on Karva Chauth, it becomes the responsibility of the husbands to find their name in the mehndi on their wife's hand and if they do not find it, they are scolded.

Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu used to be in the news for their vlogs on social media. Both have also appeared in the Smart Jodi show. Both were eliminated from the show and could not reach the finals.

