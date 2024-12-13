Surajkund Mela 2025: Tickets, dates, metro stations and sale counters | All you need to know about crafts fair

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) An artist takes a selfie with children at Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad.

Surajkund Mela 2025: Surajkund Mela has become a major centre of tourism for the world which gives a golden opportunity to artisans from India and as well as participating countries to present their rich legacy of arts and crafts.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for the first time, will facilitate the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and official website. In addition to the online platforms, the DMRC will also sell the tickets at physical counters at metro stations and the Surajkund Mela venue, the statement added.

Where mela will take place?

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Haryana's Faridabad district from February 7 to 23, 2025. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this initiative was signed on Friday between the DMRC and the Haryana Tourism Corporation at Metro Bhawan.

How to get tickets of Surajkund mela?

"As per the MoU, tickets for the annual Surajkund Mela will be available on the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app this year. In addition, tickets will also be sold at metro stations and at five physical counters at the venue by DMRC," the statement said.

Further, DMRC will support the promotion of the event by making public announcements and displaying scrolling messages on digital screens at selected metro stations. As part of the MoU, DMRC will also manage 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The MoU is valid for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement, the statement said.

The tickets for the recently concluded India International Trade Fair were also sold through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app. The 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will commence on February 7.