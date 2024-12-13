Kumbh Mela 2025: Where is Kila Ghat in Prayagraj? Know why it is famous and how to reach

Follow us on Image Source : PIXELS Know why Kila Ghat in Prayagraj is so famous.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj on December 13 is being discussed in full swing. For your information, let us tell you that PM Modi will reach Prayagraj airport at 11:30 am. After this, he will visit Kila Ghat at 12:00 pm and then Akshayvat and Bharat Koop temples located in Prayagraj from 12:05 pm to 12:20 pm. If you also want to explore this ghat located in Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela 2025, then you should get information about this place.

Where is Kila Ghat located?

Do you know that Kila Ghat is one of the major bathing ghats of Prayagraj? For your information, let us tell you that this ghat is near Akbar Fort. The best thing about Kila Ghat is that it is not crowded like other ghats located in Prayagraj. If you want to go to a peaceful place and have some peaceful moments, then definitely go to explore this ghat.

Place of historical importance

If you are also planning to visit Prayagraj, then you must make this ghat a part of your travelling list. You will find Kila Ghat very peaceful and scenic. Apart from this, the very beautiful views and flowing rivers of Prayagraj will thrill you. Believe me, you may like this place very much. Located near the magnificent Allahabad Fort, this ghat also has historical importance. It is believed that this ghat was used by the Mughal emperors for royal ceremonies and religious rituals.

How to reach Kila Ghat?

The cheapest way to reach Kila Ghat in Varanasi is by rail. First of all, you have to reach Varanasi Junction Railway Station. However, you can get a taxi from any part of the city to reach Kila Ghat in Prayagraj. If you want, you can also take an auto-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw to reach here.

