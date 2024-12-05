Maha Kumbh 2025: Travelling to Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela? Check THESE budget-friendly places to stay

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 budget-friendly places to stay in Prayagraj

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is currently in the center of the country as the Maha Kumbh Mela is set to be held here next month. The Maha Kumbh Mela is organized in Prayagraj every 12 years, and this year it is going to run from 13 January to 26 February. The faith of the Hindu people is so attached to the Maha Kumbh that people from all over the country reach Sangam Ghat to take a bath.

Crores of devotees arrive to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. When crores of devotees reach Prayagraj, they start wandering here and there for accommodation because they do not find the right hotel. Here are some of the budget-friendly hotels, ashrams, and dharamshalas located in Prayagraj, which are a short distance from Sangam Ghat.

1. Bangad Dharamshala

If you are going to Prayagraj with your loved ones for Maha Kumbh and you want to stay in a good and cheap Dharamshala, then you should reach Bangar Dharamshala. Bangar Dharamshala is considered to be the oldest and the best-equipped Dharamshala. It has single beds and double beds. Apart from this, non-AC and air-conditioned rooms are also available here at a very low cost.

Address: Bangar Dharamshala is about 1.5 km from Triveni Ghat and about 5 km from Prayagraj Railway Station.

2. Hotel Fortune Suites

If you are thinking that the room rent here will be high because of the name Hotel Fortune Suites, then you may be wrong. For your information, let us tell you that the best rooms are available in Fortune Suites between Rs 1000-1500. Here you will get both non-AC and AC rooms. Apart from this, you will also get facilities like food, hot water, and car parking.

Address: Next to Navgrah Hospital, Behind Sulaki Mishthan Bhandar

3. Heritage Badi Kothi

If you want to stay in VIP after taking a VIP bath in Prayagraj, then you should reach Welcome Heritage Badi Kothi. The room rent in Welcome Heritage Badi Kothi is around 7-8 thousand. However, the price may increase during Maha Kumbh. Here you will get facilities ranging from food and drinks to car parking and Wi-Fi. Apart from this, there is also a locker facility here.

Address: Nirala Marg, Bakshi Khurd, Daraganj, Prayagraj

4. Hotel Triveni Darshan

If you are looking for the best hotel in Prayagraj between 2-3 thousand, then you should reach Hotel Triveni Darshan with family, friends, or a partner. Here you can get a double bed and that too with AC for around 2-3 thousand. Here you can get facilities ranging from food to car parking, Wi-Fi, and hot water. You can also see the view of the ghat from the roof of this hotel.

Address: Yamuna Bank Road, Kydganj, Prayagraj

