Friday, December 13, 2024
     
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: ICC, PCB and BCCI agree to hybrid model, Dubai to host India's games | Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board have reportedly retained full hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but will not be compensated for agreeing to a hybrid model. However, the ICC has promised Pakistan a Women's tournament after 2027.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 19:36 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 21:33 IST
ICC Champions Trophy
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed with the ICC Champions Trophy

In a major breakthrough, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly agreed in principle to ICC's request for the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025. Dubai has been selected to host India's all games and potentially the knockouts if the Men in Blue progress to the semi-final round.

According to a report from the PTI, both BCCI and PCB also agreed to a hybrid model for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India where Pakistan will play their games in Sri Lanka. The ICC Chairman Jay Shah will reportedly hold a virtual meeting with the PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday to finalise the hybrid model.

So, the BCCI will miss out on hosting a high-voltage India vs Pakistan World Cup game at home, as the PCB put in a condition in which they will play their ICC tournament games in India at a neutral venue in exchange for agreeing to a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The same report also adds that the ICC has compensated Pakistan with a women's tournament after 2027. The BCCI also hosts the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and Pakistan will be playing their games at a neutral venue. 

"There's a virtual meeting tomorrow which ICC chairman Jay Shah will join from Brisbane," an ICC official was quoted saying by PTI. "It is expected that ICC will make an official announcement after that."

After the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons, the ICC approached the PCB with a hybrid model. Pakistan initially threatened to boycott the tournament and stayed adamant about hosting the entire event but finally caved in by requesting a similar hybrid model for their ICC games in India. 

