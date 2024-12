Updated on: December 13, 2024 15:18 IST

E Wrap: Hyderabad police detain Allu Arjun over woman's death at Pushpa 2 premiere stampede

Hyderabad Police Detained Allu Arjun Over Woman's Death at Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede. On the other hand, Taylor Swift Surprised Young Fans by Visiting Children's Hospital After Wrapping the Eras Tour. All of this and much more in today's entertainment wrap.