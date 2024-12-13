Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI announces India women's squads for West Indies series; no Shafali Verma, 3 uncapped players included

BCCI announces India women's squads for West Indies series; no Shafali Verma, 3 uncapped players included

After a heavy 0-3 ODI series loss against Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will target a quick comeback to winning ways with a six-match white-ball series against West Indies at home. India have made multiple changes to their both T20I and ODI squads for the West Indies assignment.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 20:08 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 20:42 IST
India women's cricket team
Image Source : PTI India host West Indies in 6 white-ball games starting on December 15, 2024

The BCCI announced the Indian women's cricket team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies on Friday. As expected, the selection committee has made several changes to India's ODI and T20I squads after the team's poor show against Australia.

Shafali Verma is the biggest name missing both squads but three uncapped players Nandini Kashyap, Raghvi Bist and Pratika Rawal received their maiden call-up. Bist and Kashyap are included in the T20I team while Rawal makes the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

After a string of poor performances, Shafali was dropped from the team for the recent ODI away series against Australia. The young opener now has also been excluded from India's T20I team for the three-match series against West Indies in New Mumbai.

Meanwhile, there is also no place for the pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy in both teams for the West Indies series. Minnu Mani, who made her ODI debut against Australia in the last series, has kept her place in the team and has also been included in the T20I squad.

Raghvi Bist, the 20-year-old highly-rated batter, has received her maiden call-up in the T20I squad. Uncapped batting all-rounder Pratika Rawal, 24, has been named in the ODI squad along with spinner Tanuja Kanwer who was not part of the team for the recent Australia tour.

India’s squad for the three T20I series against West Indies:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

Related Stories
WPL 2025 auction live streaming: Women's Premier League auction list, remaining slots, live telecast

WPL 2025 auction live streaming: Women's Premier League auction list, remaining slots, live telecast

Jasprit Bumrah embodies qualities of Dennis Lillee, Andy Roberts and Richard Hadlee: Greg Chappell

Jasprit Bumrah embodies qualities of Dennis Lillee, Andy Roberts and Richard Hadlee: Greg Chappell

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Seddon Park, Hamilton play for final game of se

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Seddon Park, Hamilton play for final game of se

India’s squad for the three ODI series against West Indies:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.

India will play three T20Is and three ODI games against the Caribbean side starting on December 15. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement