BCCI announces India women's squads for West Indies series; no Shafali Verma, 3 uncapped players included

India host West Indies in 6 white-ball games starting on December 15, 2024

The BCCI announced the Indian women's cricket team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies on Friday. As expected, the selection committee has made several changes to India's ODI and T20I squads after the team's poor show against Australia.

Shafali Verma is the biggest name missing both squads but three uncapped players Nandini Kashyap, Raghvi Bist and Pratika Rawal received their maiden call-up. Bist and Kashyap are included in the T20I team while Rawal makes the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

After a string of poor performances, Shafali was dropped from the team for the recent ODI away series against Australia. The young opener now has also been excluded from India's T20I team for the three-match series against West Indies in New Mumbai.

Meanwhile, there is also no place for the pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy in both teams for the West Indies series. Minnu Mani, who made her ODI debut against Australia in the last series, has kept her place in the team and has also been included in the T20I squad.

Raghvi Bist, the 20-year-old highly-rated batter, has received her maiden call-up in the T20I squad. Uncapped batting all-rounder Pratika Rawal, 24, has been named in the ODI squad along with spinner Tanuja Kanwer who was not part of the team for the recent Australia tour.

India’s squad for the three T20I series against West Indies:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

India’s squad for the three ODI series against West Indies:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.

India will play three T20Is and three ODI games against the Caribbean side starting on December 15.