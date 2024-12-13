NZ vs ENG 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Seddon Park, Hamilton play for final game of series?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand and England cricket players.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test pitch report: New Zealand and England are all set to have a crack at each other for the final match of the three-match Test series in Hamilton. England have already wrapped the series 2-0 and have a chance to clean-sweep the Kiwis.

New Zealand came into this series on the back of a historic 3-0 series sweep of India at the latter's home but are now staring down a sweep at their own home. The Kiwis have had a terrible time at home and have lost the last four Test matches at home - two each to Australia and England.

The Blackcaps have suffered a three-match series sweep only twice at home - one against England in 1962-1963 and then against Australia in 1999/2000. England have had a mixed year so far and they would like to close it out with 10 wins out of 17 Test matches. These two teams will close out their year in Test cricket with the final match of the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Here is all you need to know about the venue ahead of all the action.

Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch report

There was rain around in Hamilton in the lead-up to the game. However, the sun was back on Friday which will bake the pitch for the clash. The surface has enough assistance for the fast bowlers as they enjoy the upper hand over the batters.

In the last match at this venue between New Zealand and South Africa, the pitch flattened out after three innings which led to New Zealand chasing down England's score of 267 with seven wickets in hand. This trend could continue in the next game too.

Seddon Park, Hamilton - The Numbers Game

Test stats

Total Matches - 28

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st innings Score - 310

Average 2nd innings Score - 324

Average 3rd innings Score - 234

Average 4th innings Score - 172

Highest total recorded - 715/6 (163 Ovs) By NZ vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 93/10 (43.3 Ovs) By NZ vs PAK

Highest score chased - 269/3 (94.2 Ovs) By NZ vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 93/10 (43.3 Ovs) By NZ vs PAK

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, William ORourke, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Mark Chapma