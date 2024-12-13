RCB star Rajat Patidar powers Madhya Pradesh to big win over Delhi in SMAT, sets date with Mumbai for final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajat Patidar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Rajat Patidar powered his domestic side Madhya Pradesh to a big win over Delhi in the second semifinal of the Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy 2024 on Friday, December 13. Patidar slammed an unbeaten 66 from 29 deliveries to help MP chase down a not-so-big target of 147 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The spin-basher six sixes and four fours in his stroke-filled knock which came at a strike rate of 227.59. Left-handed batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia played dropped anchor and played an impressive second fiddle to the MP captain Patidar.

The two joined hands when MP were in a spot of bother at 46/3 in 6.1 overs. Seasoned pro Ishant Sharma took two wickets, while right-arm speedster also accounted for a scalp. Delhi were looking for more inroads, however, Patidar and Bhatia stabilised the ship.

The duo didn't hesitate to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. Patidar slammed spinners in his style and looked brilliant out in the middle. He hit two fours and a six to left-arm orthodox spinner Harsh Tyagi in the 13th over before latching on Suyash Sharma for two maximums in the next one.

This brought the situation in control as MP needed only 22 from the final six overs. Both the batters kept their foot on the accelerator and took them home with 26 balls to go when Bhatia hit a six over long-on, which the fielder failed to parry over from the boundary line.

MP will now meet Mumbai in the final of the premier domestic T20 tournament on Sunday. Mumbai had defeated Baroda in the other semifinal as Ajinkya Rahane turned on his 2.0 mode with a 56-ball 98 that helped his side chase down the 159-run-target with ease.

Earlier, Delhi had made only 146. While opener Priyansh Arya had provided the early impetus, Delhi struggled and lost wickets in the middle phase. They were reeling at 79/4 in 11.4 overs before Anuj Rawat and Mayank Rawat notched a 43-run stand to help Delhi get to 146, which didn't prove out to be enough in the end.