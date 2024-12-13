Babar Azam creates world record, makes Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli's feat look dwarf during SA vs PAK 2nd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Babar Azam broke Chris Gayle's record.

Babar Azam has created a world record during the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Pakistan batting icon Babar achieved an extraordinary feat during the second game against the Proteas on Friday, December 13.

Babar has become the fastest batter in the world to slam 11000 runs in T20 cricket as he broke the record earlier held by West Indies great Chris Gayle. Coming into the second T20I against the Proteas, the former Pakistan skipper was on 10989 runs in the T20 format and he got to the 11000 mark during the first innings of the 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

He took only 299 innings to reach the 11K run mark, making him the fastest to reach there. Gayle held the record previously as he had made his 11000 runs in 314 innings. David Warner (330 innings) and Virat Kohli (337) are now below both of them. Babar has made these records look dwarf now.

Fastest to 11000 T20I runs (by innings):

299 - Babar Azam

314 - Chris Gayle

330 - David Warner

337 - Virat Kohli

363 - Aaron Finch

Babar gets to 14000 International runs

This was not the only milestone that the Pakistan star achieved in the South Africa game. He has also become the second fastest Asian, after Virat Kohli, to get to 14000 International runs. Babar got to the milestone in his 338 innings, while Kohli had reached the milestone in 313 innings.

Fastest to 14000 International runs:

309 - Viv Richards

309 - Hashim Amla

313 - Virat Kohli

319 - Matthew Hayden

327 - Joe Root

328 - Steven Smith

331 - Brian Lara

332 - Kane Williamson

338 - Babar Azam*

However, he missed out on breaking Rohit Sharma's record of most runs in T20Is. The Pakistan batting icon was at 4192 runs in the format. He needed 40 more runs to go past Rohit's tally of 4231 runs but was dismissed on 31.

Babar had gone past Virat Kohli to take the second spot in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the format during the T20I series against Australia. He stormed to the second spot in the final T20I against the Aussies last month.