BBL 2024-25 live streaming: Big Bash League schedule, updated squads and live telecast in India

BBL 2024-25: The 14th edition of the Big Bash League will begin with five-time champions Perth Scorchers facing star-studded Melbourne Stars on Sunday, December 15. The defending champions Brisbane Heat will begin their campaign against Melbourne Stars on December 18.

Eight teams will battle in 44 games, including 40 group-stage fixtures, in the BBL 2024-25 editions. The majority of the star Australian players will miss the first half of the tournament due to their involvement in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy but plenty of international cricketers have signed up for the 14th edition.

BBL 2024-25 live streaming and telecast details

When is the Big Bash League 2024-25 starting?

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League 2024-25 will begin on Sunday, December 15. The knockout games will be played on January 21, 22 and 24 and the final will be played on January 27.​

At what time do the Big Bash League 2024-25 matches begin?

The Big Bash League 2024-25 matches will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Double-header fixtures will begin at 12:35 and 3:35 PM IST.​

Where can you watch the Big Bash League 2024-25 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Big Bash League 2024-254 matches on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Big Bash League 2024-25 matches online for free in India?

The Big Bash League 2024-25 matches are available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

BBL 2024-25 Schedule

Image Source : BBL/XBBL 2024-25 schedule

BBL 2024-25 Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Matt Short (c), Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Tom Alsop, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood.

Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis (c), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright.

Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Laurie Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa.

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis (c), Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Adam Milne, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Jennings, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith, James Vince.

Sydney Thunder

David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha.