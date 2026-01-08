Maharashtra: Setback for Congress in Ambernath as 12 suspended councillors join BJP Maharashtra local body elections: The 12 councillors joined the BJP at party office in Navi Mumbai in presence of party's Maharashtra unit chief Ravindra Chavan.

Mumbai:

The Congress has suffered a massive setback in Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council, where 12 of its councillors have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move which is expected to strengthen the saffron party's position. The 12 councillors joined the BJP at party office in Navi Mumbai in presence of party's Maharashtra unit chief Ravindra Chavan.

The Congress has now decided to suspend the councillors, terming their move illegal and unconstitutional. In a statement, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the 12 councillors have violated the constitutional provisions by defecting to the BJP. He said the party will also issue notices to them.

"This act is completely illegal. Forming an independent group or later joining another political party after being elected on a party symbol is not only unethical but also unconstitutional," Sawant said. "The Congress party will initiate legal action to get the membership of these councillors cancelled. Legal notices will be issued to all of them shortly."

Who are the 12 Congress councillors defecting to BJP?

Pradeep Nana Patil Darshana Umesh Patil Archana Charan Patil Harshada Pankaj Patil Tejaswini Milind Patil Vipul Pradeep Patil Manish Mhatre Dhanlakshmi Jayashankar Sanjavani Rahul Devde Dinesh Gaikwad Kiran Badrinath Rathod Kabir Naresh Gaikwad

A BJP-Congress alliance?

A massive controversy erupted after reports of an alliance emerged between the BJP and the Congress in order to keep the Shiv Sena out of power. However, both sides rejected the reports, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that such an arrangement is completely "unacceptable". "An alliance with the Congress is not acceptable. The decision taken at the local level in Ambernath will be rectified; there will be no alliance with the Congress," he said.

The Ambernath municipal council has 60 councillors. The Shiv Sena has 27 councillors, followed by BJP with 14 members. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have 12 and four councillors, respectively. The Ambernath municipal council also has two Independents.