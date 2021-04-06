Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan remembers late father on one-month death anniversary: You were everything to me

Actress Gauahar Khan remembered her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on his one-month death anniversary. Gauahar's father passed away on March 5 in a Mumbai hospital. Taking to her social media, she shared a picture with a small note for him. Zafar died early in March, after days of being hospitalised. Gauahar along with husband-choreographer Zaid Darbar and family took charge of ensuring that the funeral takes place keeping all precautions in mind.

As it had been a month, Gauahar remembered her dad by sharing an old, black and white picture of him. Alongside, she penned a note, saying she misses him a lot. "1 month today. I miss you sooo much papa. I love you so much. u were everything to me," she wrote.

Gauahar also shared a post that read, "Most stylish man I ever came across. most Charming , a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarAhmedKhan. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take . may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen." She concluded the note with, '#MyAngel.'

Gauahar Khan's father was keeping unwell for some time and passed away, last month. The actress also penned down an emotional goodbye note for her father. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u, Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar."

She even shared an emotional video from her wedding and captioned it, "My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah. @harpreetbachher thank you so much for giving me this special gift today ! Love you !"