Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt replies to Kangana Ranaut's 'Papa Ki Pari' comment using Bhagwad Gita quote

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was recently slammed by Kangana Ranaut who took to Instagram and called her 'romcom bimbo' and 'papa ki pari.' For those unversed, Kangana who is known for expressing her opinions on everything said, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge." Replying to her post during an event in Kolkata, the 28-year-old actress used a quote from the Bhagavad Gita and said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is in action. That's all I want to say."

Alia was in Kolkata to launch her song 'Meri Jaan' from the film. During the same, she said there is always pressure to satisfy the audience and do well at the box office. "That pressure is inherent. While I'm making the film I prefer not to think about the pressure because I feel that will come in the way of my creative process. Maybe I'll try to play to the gallery. (But that) will be inauthentic for the character," she added.

Meanwhile, Alia was in the capital on Tuesday where made heads turn as she was seen promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film. Dressed in mesh white saree, the actress was clicked posing for the shutterbugs next to a bright red vintage car. The 28-year-old also did a signature 'namaste' pose from the film for the cameras. She completed her look with nude make-up, orange lips and a small bindi.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is slated to be released on Friday, February 25.

