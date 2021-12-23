Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Don 2, 'Shah Rukh only you could bring this level of cool'

Highlights Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 2 has completed 10 years today

It was a sequel of the first film of the same name

Don is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday (December 23) celebrated ten years of his superhit film Don 2. The action thriller was written, co-produced and directed by Farhan. It marked the second and final instalment in the Don series. The film was released on 23 December 2011 in 2D and 3D formats. The film starred Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman Irani and Kunal Kapoor.

As the film clocked another milestone, Farhan took to social media and shared a heartfelt note thanking the cast and crew of the film. He wrote, "10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him. Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what’s to follow."

Take a look:

He added, "To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set…To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department, they headed or worked in..To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed…To a dedicated and detailed post-production crew…To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes.To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task …My deepest gratitude. Thank you. #10yearsofDon2"

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofan. He has recently announced his next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.