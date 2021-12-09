Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FARAHKHAN Farah Khan wishes husband Shirish Kunder on their 17th wedding anniversary with a hilarious post

Director-choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday marked her 17th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Shirish Kunder. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Om Shanti Om' director shared priceless pictures from her wedding album. The couple could be seen clad in heavy heavily studded wedding attires by designer Manish Malhotra. Farah also penned a hilarious caption with the pictures that read, "17 years today! Even then @shirishkunder s hair was better than mine #anniversary outfits: @manishmalhotra05."

Several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, and Anil Kapoor among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section.

Have a look at the post here:

Speaking about the couple, they got married on 9 December 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets -- one son and two daughters, in 2008 through In vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

Farah is quite active on Instagram keeps on sharing posts with her children and friends. Just recently she treated everyone with a hilarious video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF Karan Johar. The duo is set celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)' on December 14.

Farah took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF and engaging in banter. She wrote in the caption: "Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g ... @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever ... maybe more."

Farah and KJo have been close friends for more than two decades and share an impeccable work equation with the choreographer being the Dharma head honcho's frequent collaborator.