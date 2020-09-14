Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check: NCB has prepared list of Bollywood A-listers involved in drugs. Here's the truth

For the last two days, several reports surfaced which claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has prepared a list of 25 Bollywood A-Listed stars who are allegedly involved in drugs. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra, has clarified to IndiaTV that they have not yet prepared any Bollywood list. Reports say that earlier, there was a list of drug peddlers and traffickers, which could be getting confused with Bollywood personalities.

However, clarifying on the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta being surfaced during investigation, he said it’s “true.”

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 over drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation and sent to jail for 14 days. She has been charged with organizing marijuana for actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who mysteriously died on June 14.

A court on September 11 denied bail to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four other accused.

With inputs from Abhay Parashar

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage