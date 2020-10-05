Ex Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari’s birthday pics with daughter Palak are making fans go crazy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak

Shweta Tiwari who just turned 40 shared a birthday special picture with her daughter which has left her fans in awe. Yes, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a few pics with her lovely daughter Palak where the mother-daughter duo are twinning in red and white while posing together. The pictures of the two having a gala time have gone viral and their fans are confused that who is the mother and who is the daughter.

Take a look at Shweta's post here:

The duo are looking so similar together that after coming across their pictures, fans couldn't hold themselves and said that they actually look like 'sisters.' One fan wrote “Who is mother and who is daughter?” while one commented saying, “No way you guys are a mother and daughter, sisters it is.”

Well, they surelydo look like sisters.

It was a special birthday for Shweta as she fought COVID-19 successfully. The actress had written on her Instagram saying, “Kal main bahar jaungi, apne aap ko pamper karungi (Tomorrow, I will go out and pamper myself).”

Shweta had tested positive for the virus in September and quarantined herself after the diagnosis. In an interview she had said, “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested,”

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is working in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV which also stars Varun Badola in the lead. Meanwhile, her daughter, Palak will be debuting alongside actor Vivek Oberoi’s horror film Rosie.

Reportedly, the budding actress was earlier supposed to make her debut with Taare Zameen Pe actor Darsheel Safari in film Quickie but her mother Shweta Tiwari rubbished the news calling it fake rumours. She said that Palak's education was of the utmost importance.

