Image Source : PR FETCH Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) reopens refurbished ESG Multiplex to public

Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) announced the much-awaited reopening of the renovated and refurbished ESG Multiplex to the general public in a ceremony held today in Panaji, Goa. The ceremony was graced by Shri. Shubash Phal Desai - Vice Chairman, ESG, Dr. Tariq Thomas - IAS Secretary Govt. Of Goa, CEO, ESG, and Mrs. Mrunal Walke, General Manager, ESG. The ESG Multiplex brings to the people outstanding and captivating movies from across the world, one-year post-pandemic.

Later on, the dignitaries purchased movie tickets for Tom and Jerry Movie undertaking all necessary safety precautions to be followed by the public for a better theatrical experience, imposed due to COVID-19.

ESG Multiplex has state-of-the-art facilities with 4 screens that include comfortable seating comprising recliner seats and a Dolby Atmos sound system for a better sound and viewing experience to match international standards. The multiplex will also have a Cafe Unwind to entice the palates of Goans.

About Entertainment Society of Goa:

Founded by the Government of Goa in 2004, the Entertainment Society of Goa, known as ESG was the first Event and Entertainment Agency across the State. Entertainment Society of Goa was started with one focused, single idea in mind to bring the best of the events, film festivals, and creative minds of the vibrant entertainment industry from all over the globe at one place, on one platform, and to make State of Goa the hub of this industry. Also, ESG’s dedicated single window system for film shooting is framed along with the ease of doing business thus attracting more filmmakers to Goa.

International Film Festival of India is conducted jointly by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India and the State Government of Goa and executed through its nodal agencies Directorate of Film Festival and Entertainment Society of Goa respectively.ESG has been successfully executing this festival since 2004 since the year of its establishment.