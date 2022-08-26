Friday, August 26, 2022
     
  Emergency: Kangana Ranaut shares BTS photos, gives fans a glimpse of her upcoming film

'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of national emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2022 15:02 IST
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency

Emergency: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a string of photographs from the sets of her upcoming movie 'Emergency' and said that the most gratifying job in the world is to make movies. Kangana posted the images on her Instagram story. The first picture has Kangana explaining a scene to a person. It also features an ambassador car. "Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema this morning on #emergency shoot," she wrote.

She then shared a picture of her standing and looking at a scene. "And ofcourse my favourite directing pose," she wrote. Kangana added: "Filmmaking my first love"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency

Meanwhile, Milind Soman is the latest one to join the cast of the film. He has stepped into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war hero, for the upcoming film 'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut.

While Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry have already joined the film's cast, Milind now has been roped in to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the War of 1971.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Manikarnika films presents 'Emergency' which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as 'Kahaani', 'Pink', 'Raid' and 'Airlift'.

