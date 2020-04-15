Elli AvrRam was seen dancing to the tunes of 'Jiska mujhe tha intezaar'.

Elli AvrRam revealed on Instagram what she does when alone at home by sharing a freestyle dance video on old Bollywood songs such as 'Jiska mujhe tha intezaar', and 'Chura liya hai tumne Jo dil ko' among others. "Jab poochte hai, Elli ji aap ghar pe akele kya karthe ho? Main: FREESTYLE (When they ask, Elli ji what do you do at home alone? Me: Freestyle) #oldisgold #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #freestyle #lol," Elli captioned the video.

Fans flooded the quirky Instagram post with heartwarming comments within no time. The actress didn't hesitate to interact with her fans and responded to their queries in Hindi.

A fan asked, "You are listening to Hindi old romantic songs. Do you understand Hindi?" and received a reply, "Ji (Yes)" from the actress.

Anther fan joined in and asked about the natural hair colour of Elli, to which she replied: "Ash-brown". A fan tried to make fun of Elli's post by saying: "If this corona lasts for a few more days, then you will turn mad!" To this, Elli quipped: "Main bachpan se aise hoon (I am this way since childhood)!"

