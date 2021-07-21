Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Eid al-Adha 2021 Mubarak! Salman Khan, Big B, Shehnaaz Gill & others wish fans on auspicious occasion

Wednesday marked the celebration of Eid al-Adha 2021 or Bakrid. Known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, as per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Therefore the auspicious ocassion's celebration in India took place on July 21 while people in Saudi Arabia celebrated a day earlier on July 20, 2021. A lot of people took to their socal media handles and wished each other on the festival. Not only this but a list of Bollywood celebrities including superstar Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Bigg Boss 13 contestants-- Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and others also sent in their wishes.

Salman Khan shared the link of his latest episode on Pinch and wrote, "Eid ke din eidi toh banti hai. Here's presenting the first episode of #QuickHealPinchByArbaazKhan season 2 where @arbaazkhanofficial and I had a fun and insightful conversation on cyber bullying! To watch the full episode click on the LINK IN BIO."

Big B wrote, "T 3974 - Eid ul Adha Mubarak !!"

Shehnaaz tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to each and everyone of you!"

Sidharth Shukla wrote, "To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak."

Check out other wishes here: