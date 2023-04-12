DYK Yami Gautam was once advised to get nose job done? Actress says 'What is people’s obsession with others'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMIGAUTAM DYK Yami Gautam was once advised to get nose job done?

Yami Gautam is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film also starred Sunny Kaushal. The film was released on Netflix on March 25 and it quickly achieved success. It is also one of the top ten most-watched movies on the streaming giant. Now, in an interview, the actress revealed that she was once advised to get a nose job.

In an interview with Indian Express. Yami said "I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them)." She added, "What is people’s obsession with others faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong."

Yami further went on to say that is about a personal choice and nobody should enforce such opinions on others. "I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right, if you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things," she stated.

Yami’s co-star, actor Sunny Kushal, disclosed how even he was asked to get a nose job done. "I have a nose like ‘pakore’ and someone asked me to do something about it. But I flatly refused."

Meanwhile, the heist thriller is helmed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik. The film also starred Sharad Kelkar, who played a RAW officer Parvez Shaikh. Indraneil Sengupta and Barun Chanda appeared in pivotal roles.

Also read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer crosses 50 million views in just 24 hours

Also read: Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks rugged in first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Latest Entertainment News