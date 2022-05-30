Drake's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala is an endearing moment of late Punjabi singer with his mother | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA, DRAKE Sidhu moose Wala, Drake

Sidhu Moose Wala's death has created ripples in the music industry. The singer, never far from controversy's earshot was shot dead on the street in broad daylight. Tributes and condolences for the family of the late Punjabi singer have been pouring in since Sunday evening. Joining them was rapper and singer Drake. The Candian star paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by sharing a photo of the Punjabi singer with his mother. Below the photo, Drake wrote, "RIP Moose".

Take a look at Sidhu Moose Wala's photo with his mother posted by Drake here:

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday. He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

It is learnt that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Moose Wala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

The singer who was loved by fans, colleagues and his contemporaries was popular not only in his native state but Punjabi diaspora across Canada, the UK and the US. This electrical engineering graduate released his first album 'PBX 1' in 2018. Moose Wala shot to instant fame with the song 'So High'. Some other hit numbers from his stable which sent YouTube in a tizzy included 'Game', 'Warning Shots', 'Legend', 'Tochan' and 'Famous', among others. 'Snitches Get Stitches' and 'Moosetape' were released in 2020 and 2021.

Moosewala was also an actor and was seen in movies like 'Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya', 'Teri Meri Jodi' and 'Yes I am Student'.