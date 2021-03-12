Disha Salian mentioned in end credits of Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Roohi as Varun Sharma's manager

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SHARMA Varun Sharma with manager Disha Salian

Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy "Roohi" hit theaters on Thursday. The Hardik Mehta directorial also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Sharma's manager Disha Salian's name was also mentioned in the end credits of the film. She was named as ‘late Disha Salian’ in the end credits of the film. Disha Salian, a resident of Shivaji Park in Dadar, was found dead on the night of June 8-9 at the Galaxy Regent Apartments complex in Malad.

Disha was the manager of Varun and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter had passed away days after the demise of Disha. Remembring Disha after she passed away, Varun had also shared a heartfelt post remembering her. "Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon (sic)," Varun had captioned a picture wish Disha.

Talking about Roohi, the film managed a first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (nett), upon releasing on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri on Thursday.

The film co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has opened to mixed critical response. Roohi follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura, played by Rajkummar, and Kattanni, essayed by Varun, as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi, played by Janhvi, in a jungle.