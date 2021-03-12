Roohi Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film opens with good numbers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADDOCKFILMS Roohi Box Office Collection Day 1

Roohi Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor teamed up for the first time for the recently release horror-comedy Roohi. It is the first film to be released in the theaters this year in post-Covid time. While the makers were expecting the film to bring back the audience to the cinema halls, it managed to open with decent numbers. According to a report in Box Office India, Roohi managed to earn Rs 2.50-3 crores on the first day.

The report claims that the film managed to bring in major business from Delhi / NCR and some stations of UP. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "Well, have always maintained that box office speaks the loudest. #Roohi has done what most would not have imagined. The film is set to cross 3 cr opening day, something which not many were expecting. Good to see #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @jiostudios taking the plunge and leading."

Since Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film Roohi release in post-Covid time, the earnings of Rs 3 cr on the opening day can be termed good. However, it wouldn't have been consider good if it has released in pre-covid time. Talking about the response of the viewers, the film has received mixed reactions. While many have love Janhvi and Rajkummar's chemistry, others compared it with Dinesh Vijan's earlier film Stree and felt disappointed. Nonetheless, viewers have praised Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's performances in the film even after a weal screenplay.

ALSO READ: Roohi Twitter Reaction: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma's entertainer gets mixed reviews

Roohi Trailer:

ALSO READ : After watching Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, emotional Boney says mother Sridevi would have been proud

In Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta, Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost. She had to undergo "multiple look tests" to perfect her appearance for the role. The director revealed, "We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror-comedy hit the screens on March 11.