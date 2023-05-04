Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh explains sentiment behind 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Coachella Oye' line

Diljit Dosanjh set a new record by becoming the first Punjabi musician to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in 2023. To herald his presence on stage, he exclaimed, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye," which soon went viral on social media. The singer has recently spoken out about this remarkable line, which was one of the highlights of his intense performance.

Diljit Dosanjh, dressed in a black kurta, lungi and turban with trainers, offered a prayer before taking the stage, prompting thunderous applause from the audience. "Now it has been written in history," he added in Punjabi throughout the performance. Coachella aa gaye hum Punjabi (Punjabis have arrived). Those who don't understand my music will feel the atmosphere."

In a recent interview with ABP, Diljit revealed that he had initially planned to say “Yo guys, you feel good," but a conversation with someone 10 days before the event made him realize the significance of his performance. The person told him that he would be the first to speak in Punjabi on the Coachella stage, which the singer had not considered before. “I did not think of that. I was thinking that an Indian artiste, a Punjabi artiste from India is going there so my performance has to be up to the mark,” he said.

He added, “The line ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ wasn’t just my feeling. That is why it connected with everyone because that didn’t just come out of me. The person who told me, it was their feeling and they thought that this isn’t just you, it’s all of us”.

During the conversation, he also noted that, despite the fact that his performance was set to begin at 6:50 p.m., there was a little delay caused by a foreigner who accidently yanked out the keyboard's cable just as he was ready to take the stage.

Also Read: Court stays release of Diljit Dosanjh-Nimrat Khaira 'Jodi Teri Meri' | Deets Inside

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh treats Diplo with Laddoo and Kaju Katli at Coachella 2023| WATCH

Latest Entertainment News