Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Court stays release of Diljit Dosanjh-Nimrat Khaira 'Jodi Teri Meri' | Deets Inside

Court stays release of Diljit Dosanjh-Nimrat Khaira 'Jodi Teri Meri' | Deets Inside

A court has stayed the release of a Punjabi film 'Jodi Teri Meri', a biopic on eminent Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2023 13:48 IST
Jodi Teri Meri
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jodi Teri Meri

A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has stayed the release of the Punjabi film 'Jodi Teri Meri', a biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur. The film is slated for release on May 5. Civil Judge (Junior Division) Karandeep Kaur has ordered to issue of summons to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira, Gurmail Kaur, the wife of Chamkila, Karaj Gill of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Daljit Thind of Daljit Motions Films returnable by May 8, the next date of hearing.

The order came weeks after another court in Ludhiana had stayed the "broadcast, release and streaming" of another biopic on the couple, titled 'Chamkila'.

Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down on March 8, 1988, during militancy in Punjab. "From the documents, a prima facie case is made out in favour of plaintiff (Ishdeep Randhawa). Balance of convenience is also in his favour and if defendants are not restrained from releasing the film 'Jodi Teri Meri", then an irreparable loss will be caused to the plaintiff, which cannot be compensated with any cost," says the order.

"Accordingly, defendants are hereby restrained from releasing the film on May 5 except in due course of law till next date of hearing (May 8)," added the order.

Related Stories
Diljit Dosanjh treats Diplo with Laddoo and Kaju Katli at Coachella 2023| WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh treats Diplo with Laddoo and Kaju Katli at Coachella 2023| WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with his performance at Coachella again

Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with his performance at Coachella again

Diljit Dosanjh slams those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: 'Punjabi nahi aundi...'

Diljit Dosanjh slams those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: 'Punjabi nahi aundi...'

In the petition, it was pleaded that the widow of Chamkila had given the rights of making the biopic of her husband to their father on October 12, 2012 in writing. She also received an amount of Rs 5 lakh for the said purpose. Also, no time limit was fixed to make the biopic.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News