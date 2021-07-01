Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR OFFICIAL Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor to be discharged from hospital in two to three days, confirms doctor

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning. The actor was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital for treatment. The 98-year-old veteran actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of fluid in his lungs. For the unversed, pleural effusion is referred to as the accumulation of fluids between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. His condition is stated to be stable amd it is expected that he will get discharged in two to three days.

His family friend Farooqui shared an update on Kumar's official Twitter handle, Farooqui thanked the veteran actor's well-wishers for their prayers.

"Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old.

Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab," he tweeted.

Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam". His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila".