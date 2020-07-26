Dil Bechara: Ranvir Shorey, Nawazuddin, Rajkummar Rao laud Sushant's brilliant performance in his last film

Image Source : FILE IMAGES Dil Bechara: Ranveer Shorey, Nawazuddin, Rajkummar Rao laud Sushant's brilliant performance in his last film

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, sent shockwaves into the country. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai and ever since his fans have been grieving the loss. Friday saw the release of his last film 'Dil Bechara' after watching which many realized that they won't be able to see him again on the screen. Not just his fans, but friends and counterparts from the Bollywood industry are also sharing their thoughts about the film on social media. Sailing in the same boat were Ranvir Shorey and Rajkummar Rao who after watching the film took to Twitter and Instagram and wrote about his brilliant performance and how the industry has lost an incredible talent. Not just them, even Nawazuddin Siddiqui requested film critics to make an exception for the film.

Rajkummar, who has also worked with Sushant in 'Kai Po Che' shared a video and wrote, "#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir."

His post got attention from the director of the film who commented with heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ranveer also shared his opinion and tweeted, "Just finished watching #DilBechara. Have to admit I took a few breaks to wipe away the tears. What an incredible talent we have lost. Hugs to you and the team, @CastingChhabra. Am sure it must be hard knowing he left you with his swan song."

Just finished watching #DilBechara. Have to admit I took a few breaks to wipe away the tears. What an incredible talent we have lost. Hugs to you and the team, @CastingChhabra. Am sure it must be hard knowing he left you with his swan song. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RVcu1YF21H — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 25, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, "I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together."

I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 25, 2020

Dil Bechara released on July 24 and marked the debut of Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi who played the role of Kizie Basu. While for Sushant he played the role of Immanuel Rajkummar Junior aka Manny. Watch the trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage