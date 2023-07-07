Did Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri take a jibe at Prabhas' Salaar with 'nonsense cinema' tweet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas-starrer Salaar was unveiled recently and the clip was full of intense action scenes. Many of those who watched the teaser praised it while there were some who were not happy with its depiction and criticised it. One of them was The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. However, he didn't mention any names directly but expressed his views on ''glamourising violence''.

He took to his Twitter handle on Thursday morning and wrote, ''People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema, and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness.''

One of the Twitter users similarly replied to him with a philosophical quote. To which, the filmmaker wrote that now glamouring extreme violence in cinemais also considered talent. ''Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent,'' he added.

Will Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War clash with Prabhas' Salaar?

Some reports suggest that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is looking to release his upcoming film and lock horns with Prabhas. Last year, his film The Kashmir Files was released alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, and the battle was won by him undisputedly.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared a post on his social media accounts hinting at a clash again between the two. He confirmed that Vivek Agnihotri is eyeing for September 28 release date for The Vaccine War.

