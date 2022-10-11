Did Vivek Agnihotri take an indirect jab at Karan Johar's Twitter exit? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI, KARANJOHAR Did Vivek Agnihotri take indirect jab at Karan Johar?

Karan Johar took the internet by surprise after he announced his exit from the microblogging site, Twitter, on Monday. He dropped a cryptic tweet announcing his exit, which slightly indicated his dealings with the trolls. His tweet read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" After his tweet, the Twitterati jammed the platform, reacting to it. Now, the Kashmir Files director has dropped an indirect tweet which seems to be indicating Karan Johar.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life." He also tweeted, "Quitters never win. Winners never quit."

Soon after his tweet, the internet guessed that it was directed at filmmaker Karan Johar. They flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Why are you obsessed with him?" Another user wrote, "Very well said Some just don’t want to be shown the true mirror of their hypocrisy & their wokeness & want to use Instagram just to promote themselves as a brand." A third user commented, "It is like Removing mirrors to feel good. What is needed is to be good and mirrors won’t matter." A user also wrote, "Well that's what we can expect from a person like #KaranJohar who belives in fake it..Till you make it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently wrapped up his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The season was a huge success, ranking first on the streaming platform for more than two months. Now, he is gearing up for his next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

