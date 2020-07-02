Did Sushant Singh Rajput reveal his state of mind in his personal diary? Police investigation continues

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police is investigating his death and has recorded statements of people close to and associated with the late actor. Now, a personal diary of the late actor. has revealed several things associated with his personal as well as professional lives. As per the reports, Sushant poured his heart out and wrote in the diary almost every day where he talked about his films, news and rumours about himself, his breakup with Ankita Lokhande, his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, and so forth. The diary was recovered by the Police from his Bandra residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput also wrote about several "odd news and articles" that were written against him. In connection to the same, the Mumbai Police summoned representatives of two web portals and enquired about the source of the news.

Meanwhile, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had offered films to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput but they could not work together apparently due to date issues, will be called by police this week to record statements in the latter's suicide case, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The police have so far recorded statements of 28 people, including Rajput's family members, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the actor's co-star in her debut film 'Dil Bechara'.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage