Dia Mirza wishes hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on birthday revealing sweet story about her tattoo

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Saturday celebrated the birthday of her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on social media. In the birthday post, the couple can be seen sitting together as they look at a tattoo on Dia's wrist. While her fans cannot look at the tattoo, Dia did share a sweet story behind the candid photo. As per her caption, Vaibhav seemed to have asked Dia about the significance of her tattoo. Sharing details about the same the actress wrote, "'What does this tattoo mean?” You had asked… “it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.'"

Continuing further, Dia penned a heartfelt birthday note for Vaibhav. "What a long way we’ve come is such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together! #SunsetKeDiVane," she wrote. Take a look:

Industry colleagues and friends also dropped messages for Vaibhav and the couple. While actresses Bipasha Basu and Nimrat Kaur dropped heart emojis on Dia's post, actress Kubra Sait wrote, "bless you Dee and Vee ooooffff!! Adorbs."

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last month. Dia shared the news with fans on Instagram with a long, emotional note. The actress posted a picture holding her son's hand. She informed her son was a premature baby born on May 14, due to complications in her pregnancy. She also revealed that due to a severe bacterial infection, she had to do an early delivery via an emergency C-section and the baby was in Neonatal ICU.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

