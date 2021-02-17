Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza advocates gender equality as actress chose woman priest to conduct her Hindu wedding

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. Several inside videos and pictures of their rituals and ceremonies have been doing the rounds on the internet. People are drolling over Dia's bridal look but there is one more thing that has caught people's attention. As per Hindu traditions, wedding ceremonies are always conducted by a male priest who reads the mantra and makes the couple take their wedding vows. Dia Mirza is often seen advocating women empowerment and talking about smashing patriarchy but in her wedding, she truly commanded women's rights as she had a woman priest who conducted her Hindu wedding rituals.

Dia Mirza took to her Twitter account and shared a picture of her wedding ceremony being conducted by a female priest. Dia tweeted, "Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality."

Dia looked extremely in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav donned a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani, and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding. Dia took to Instagram and treated fans with beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.