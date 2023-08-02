Dharmendra, Sonu Sood & other Bollywood celebs react to Gurugram-NCR violence: 'kya ho raha hai...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA/SONU SOOD Dharmendra and Sonu Sood

In the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, security has been beefed up. The violence that erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district reached Gurugram, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving many injured. The incidents left people across the nation heartbroken. Bollywood celebrities Dharmendra and Sonu Sood have taken to Twitter, now called X, to share their thoughts and prayers for those affected by the violence.

In a series of tweets, Dharmendra wished for peace and harmony in the nation. He wrote, "Apne watan mein Teri duniyan mein mujhe aman skoon bhaichara chahiye (I want peace and brotherhood in this nation and world)." Following by "Ye qahar…. kiyon….kis liye? Bakhsh de Maalik …ab ….. to bakhsh de….. ab bardaasht nahin hota (Why such havoc? For what? Spare us God, we can’t bear it anymore)."

Sharing his concerns, Sonu Sood added, "Na kisi ka ghar jala, na kisi ki dukan, bus jal rahi hai insaniyat, dekh raha insaan (No one’s home is burning, no one’s shop is on fire. Only humanity is being set afire and man is watching)."

"Six people — 2 homeguards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence. A total of 116 people have been arrested in this connection till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety," CM Khattar said on Wednesday, adding, “The overall situation in the state is normal. I urge people to maintain peace and brotherhood."

Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana. The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans.

Security has been tightened in the districts adjoining Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence on July 31. On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were incidents of violence overnight in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and Sohna Road, as well.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district, in light of the violence.

