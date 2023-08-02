TMKOC: Asit Modi BREAKS silence on sexual harassment allegations, says 'a negative person cannot...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah is currently making waves for controversial reasons. Jennifer Mistry, well-known for her role as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Adding to this, Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri, recently claimed that the TMKOC makers tortured her while working on the show. She said she had suicidal thoughts at that time. Time and again, Asit Kumarr Modi was charged with harassment; while actor Shailesh Lodha sued him for his pending dues. Now, the producer of the popular sitcom broke silence on the allegation and said 'he has never wronged anyone.'

Asit Modi opens up on sexual harassment allegations

Reportedly, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace. Taking about the same, the producer told IANS, "Emotionally I feel sad. As I consider everyone like my family. And, again I am saying I have never done anything wrong to anyone. I have tried to keep everyone happy, because I am giving happiness everyday through my show. Hence, I try to keep my team also very happy, and in a nice and positive atmosphere."

The 56-year-old producer further said: "We have never done anything wrong to anyone. We have always kept everyone happy. So, we don't bother, we are clean and pure by heart." Adding, "This is the reason why we are able to create comedy. Otherwise, creating comic shows is very difficult. A negative person cannot create a comedy show like this. The show has an innocence and is watched by families. We are very positive and fortunate, as we have the audience's love, my team's support, and the blessings of god."

Asit Modi on TMKOC's 15 years

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

On the show's journey, Asit said that he will never forget this experience because of the love they have received from the audiences. "Running the show for 15 years, doing comedy daily, it has never happened in the world. I cannot express this feeling in words. It's been a continuous hard work since 2008, bringing new stories each day. I also thank my team for bringing freshness in every episode. Doing this journey without any leap, it's all God's grace, our hard work and team work," he added.

