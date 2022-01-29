Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH 'I don’t see her like that...' Dhanush reveals what made him fall in love with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Highlights Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced separation on January 17

Dhanush-Aishwarya decided to part ways after 18 years of togetherness

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation came as a shock to everyone. After being happily married for 18 long years, the couple announced their separation on social media. Days after they shared the news with their fans, an old interview of Dhanush revealing what attracted him towards Aishwaryaa, went viral. The actor said that he was impressed by Rajinikanth's daughter's simplicity.

"I don’t see her like that. I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwaryaa. She is 100 times simpler than her father," Dhanush told ETimes.

Recently, certain reports claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth'ssplit is not a 'divorce' but a 'family quarrel'. Speaking to a media portal, Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has denied rumours about divorce. He claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place due to a disagreement. Taking to Indian Express, he said "It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple." The report also adds that at present, the couple is not in Chennai, but Hyderabad and the veteran Tamil filmmaker has also given them a piece of advice. Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of togetherness

On January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to their respective social media handles to share the news of their separation. The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love."

On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will next be making his debut in Telugu with the bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil). Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’ that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

