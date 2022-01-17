Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of togetherness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA Dhanush announces separation with wife Aishwarya after 18 years of togetherness

In a shocking state of affairs, actor Dhanush announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of togetherness on Monday (January 17). The actor took to Twitter and penned a long note sharing that they as a couple have decided to part ways. It read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D", it read further.

Aishwaryaa who is the elder daughter of veteran actor Rajinikanth also shared the same post on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

The news has indeed left their fans disheartened. In no time their posts were bombarded with reactions from fans. One of the users wrote, "I can't believe it heartbreaking." Another said, "Strength to you!!."

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004, and are proud parents of two sons.

On the professional front, Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will next be making his debut in Telugu with the bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil). Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars actor Samyuktha Menon. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’ that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles,