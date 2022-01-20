Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's split: Actor's father says it is not divorce but usual 'family quarrel'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA Dhanush K Raja, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Highlights Dhanush and Aishwaryaa chose end their 18-year-long marriage

The couple shared statements on social media announcing their split

While rumours are rife that couple is heading for divorce, actor's father claims otherwise

The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split came as a bolt from the blue to the film industry. The couple who has been together for 18 years broke many hearts when they announced parting ways. Days after the couple shared the news on their respective social media accounts, reports claim that the split is not a 'divorce' but a 'family quarrel'. Reportedly, speaking to a media portal, Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has denied rumours about divorce.

Kasthuri Raja, in an interview, claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place due to a disagreement, reports Indian Express. “It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple,” the portal quoted Raja as saying. The report also adds that at present, the couple is not in Chennai, but Hyderabad and the veteran Tamil filmmaker has also given them a piece of advice.

Related: Fan asks Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to bring back Dhanush-Aishwaryaa together, filmmaker-actor reacts

Choosing to end their 18-year-long marriage, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, put out a letter on their respective social media handles earlier this week. Dhanush, who was most recently seen with Sara Ali Khan in 'Atrangi Re', shared his letter on Twitter, Aishwarya chose Instagram.

In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

Aishwaryaa's letter read pretty much the same except for the last line in which she said: "Much love always to you all! Godspeed."

On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"