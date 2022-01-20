Fan asks Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to bring back Dhanush-Aishwaryaa together, filmmaker-actor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWIITER/LAKSHMY RAMAKRISHNAN, AISHWARYAA Fan asks Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to bring back Dhanush-Aishwaryaa together

Fans are heartbroken with the news of Dhanush and Aishwarya's separation. The couple who has been together for 18 years decided to part ways and announced the same on social media. Recently, a fan asked filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to bring the couple back together again. Lakshmy reacted to the request and urged fans to give them privacy. She also gave the example of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who also recently announced her divorce to Naga Chaitanya.

“Amma @LakshmyRamki Can't your eyes see these things. Please bring them together," a user wrote on Instagram. Reacting to the same, Lakshmy tweeted, “They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, please leave them alone.” Explaining the fan's point of view, the user further said, “I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities.”

Explaining why it becomes necessary for celebrities to put out the word about their separation, Lakshmy cited Samantha Ruth Prabhu's example who recently had to undergo severe trolling and clarify fake news pieces after her split. "The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure very cruel stuff," the filmmaker noted.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who happens to be the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced that they have decided to part ways, earlier this week on social media. In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

The decision of the couple, who have two sons, Yatra and Linga, came as a bolt from the blue to the film industry.