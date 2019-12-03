Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dev Anand death anniversary: 5 lesser-known facts about the legendary Bollywood actor

Today marks the death anniversary of Bollywood legend Dev Anand, who passed away on December 3, 2011. Although he is best remembered for starring in a massive number of successful movies, the legendary star’s legacy stretches beyond that because he also launched a lot of newcomers to greatness. Those who are still with us will no doubt remember him this week along with fans around the world. On Dev Anand's death anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about B-town's evergreen hero.

1. Before making his debut in Bollywood, the actor faced struggling days in Mumbai, surviving at a meagre salary of Rs 85, which he earned working as a clerk in an accountancy firm. Later, he worked at the Military Censor Office and earned Rs 160.

2. Dev Anand’s inspiration for becoming an actor was another legendary actor, Ashok Kumar. He was inspired after watching his performance in films like Achhut Kanya and Kismat.

3. Interestingly, Dev was given his first big break by Ashok Kumar. The veteran actor chose him to play the hero in 1948’s Ziddi, co-starring Kamini Kaushal.

4. Dev Anand’s love life with Suraiya is not hidden to anyone. The actor did a number of films opposite the actress, who fell in love with him during the shooting of the song ‘Kinare kinare’ from the film Vidya. He later proposed the actress on the sets of the movie Jeet, giving her a diamond ring worth Rs 3,000. After some personal problems from Suraiya’s family, Anand fell in love with her another co-actress Kalpana Karthik. They got married secretly in 1954, and became proud parents to two kids.

5. Unfortunately, the actor died in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 of a cardiac arrest, leaving a wide in the world of Indian cinema.

